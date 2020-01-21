Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch Announced For Raw

– WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s Raw, with Kairi Sane battling Becky Lynch. The non-title match will take place on tonight’s episode from Wichita that airs live on USA Network.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE United States Championship Ladder Match: Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio

* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana

* Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

* Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch

* Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear