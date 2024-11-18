Kaitlyn Weighs In On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

The former Kaitlyn hasn’t appeared on WWE TV in five years, but she says she might be open to a Royal Rumble appearance if it makes sense. Celeste Bonin’s last appearance for the company was at the Raw Reunion episode in 2019, and she was asked in a recent interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show if she would be open to a return for the women’s Royal Rumble.

“It depends,” Bonin said (per Fightful). “I’m always down to do something cool. If it’s cool and fun and makes sense, I’m always down for that. I had gone to a Royal Rumble a couple years ago where there was a possibility that I was gonna be in it, and it ended up not unfolding.”

She continued, “But I have a whole different life now, but WWE is such a big part of who I am. So I’m always down for stuff that makes sense. I’m always down for stuff that’s really cool. It just hasn’t really unfolded that way yet. But yeah, I’m always open to [an] opportunity for something to cross over or to make sense again. Always open for that.”

The Royal Rumble takes place on February 1st, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.