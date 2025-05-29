wrestling / News
Kali Armstrong Becomes Inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion
Kali Armstrong is your inaugural EVOLVE Women’s Champion, winning the vacant title on this week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. Armstrong defeated Wendy Choo, Kylie Rae, and Kendal Grey in a four-way elimination match to win the title on Wednesday’s show. The match saw Rae defeat Choo and Gray before Armstrong hit her with the Kali Connection to get the win and the title.
Natalya made an appearance to present Armstrong with the EVOLVE Women’s Championship. You can see some highlights below:
The first ever #WWEEvolve Women's Champion @Kali_wwe pic.twitter.com/YLCBwdhcZh
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) May 29, 2025
🚨 KALI ARMSTRONG IS THE FIRST EVER EVOLVE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!! #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/s36cGiVi2s
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 29, 2025
