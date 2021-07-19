Kalisto Recalls Latino World Order Faction Being Pitched In WWE

Kalisto was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online, and one of the topics he discussed was the Latino World Order faction, which was formed by Eddie Guerrero in WCW, being pitched in WWE.

When asked about the rumors of the LWO possibility during his tenure, Kalisto recalled the pitch being made before creative went in a different direction (via Fightful):

“I believe that there was never a moment. It would have been perfect after the picture we took in Saudi Arabia where we had Sin Cara, Humberto, and Cain Velasquez, and that’s my boy right there. I think someone did pitch it at some point, but I was not sure on whether it was only for T-shirts or if there was an agreement in booking the faction, but I constantly heard rumors saying that it was going to happen and I was like ‘ok, let’s see what happens.’ It did not materialize, but it would have been really cool, especially after my web promos where I threw jabs at Rey and company after I had their blessings to do so. It never happened because creative had their focus on certain people and it was always going to be difficult to fight for airtime on TV.”

Kalisto was released by WWE back in April after eight years with the company.