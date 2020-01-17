Kalisto Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Extension With WWE

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports Kalisto has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE.

According to the report, sources said Kalisto re-signed because he feels like he still has a lot left to accomplish with WWE.

Kalisto started with WWE in 2013 and is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and a two-time WWE United States Champion.

In August 2019, he noted that he would become a free agent in 10 months in a now deleted tweet. Braun Strowman responded by saying “#adios.”