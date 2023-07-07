Kalisto Says Vince McMahon Called Him ‘Crazy’ Over WWE TLC 2015 Spot

Kalisto had a very memorable spot during the triple threat Tag Team Ladder match at TLC 2015, and he recently discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to the spot. Kalisto and Sin Cara battles The New Day and The Usos in a match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the PPV, and the spot saw Kalisto hit the Salida Del Sol to Jey Uso off a ladder onto another ladder below. He talked about the spot and Vince’s reaction during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing late last month.

“It was 20 feet up high. I took a small glimpse, looked down, and like ‘Woah, this is pretty high up,” Kalisto recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “It was crazy. Even Vince pulled me aside and was like ‘Hey, you’re f**king crazy man.’ And I went ‘Oh, okay. Hey, that’s what I do, man. Let me know!’

Kalisto received a Slammy for OMG! Shocking Moment of the Year for the spot.