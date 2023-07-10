Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman

Kalisto took on Braun Strowman in a dumpster match in WWE, and he recently recalled Vince McMahon’s involvement in the bout. Kalisto talked about the match during a K&S Wrestlefest signing, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his experience with the match: “It was actually really interesting because Vince McMahon was so hands-on with that match. He took care of me pretty good actually. He made sure that I was safe, made sure that everybody was safe. The match itself was pretty cool, Braun is a great wrestler to wrestle with, I’ve known him since he got in NXT and performance center training. It was pretty cool because that match is unique.”

On McMahon being very involved in the match: “Vince was really hands-on with this, he made sure I was safe. Even to get out of the dumpster, just practicing, he did a whole lucha base. I was like cool man, he just lifted me up with one arm, like bam, bam, ‘Alright there you go’. I was like, ‘Damn Vince, you’re lucha.’ It was so cool because it, like, just blew my mind because like ‘Damn man, he’s basing for me.'”