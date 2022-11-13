wrestling / News
Kalisto Worked As A Guest Coach at WWE Performance Center
November 12, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Kalisto was a guest coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center this past week. He also worked in the role at NXT live events, including yesterday’s, where he produced the women’s matches. It’s unknown if he will be back at this time.
Kalisto has been a free agent since his release in the summer of 2021. Impact Wrestling talked about bringing him in at one point but it never happened.