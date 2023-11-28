Kamille Reportedly Set To Exit NWA When Her Contract Expires

Kamille will be leaving the NWA in the new year, according to a new report. As previously reported, the former Women’s World Champion’s contract expires at the beginning of the year. PWInsider reports that she will “100%” be leaving and won’t be signing a new deal.

The report notes that according to sources, Kamille have notice to the promotion that she wasn’t seeking to re-sign. The parting is amicable and the company appreciates what she’s done for them, and are open to having her come back for dates if she wishes.

Kamille had an 812-day reign as NWA World Women’s Champion that ended at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show, where she lost to Kenzie Paige.