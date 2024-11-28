Kamille Walks Away From Mercedes Mone On AEW Dynamite

Kamille is no longer Mercedes Mone’s muscle, quitting her service to the TBS Champion on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Kamille walk away from Mone when the champion threw some insults her way while celebrating her win over Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear.

Mone said that unlike Kamille, she was able to get the job done against Statlander and was about to fire her when Kemille told her to shut up. Kamille said Mone couldn’t fire her because she quit and then walked off as Mone had a meltdown.