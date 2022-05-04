Kane Wins Republican Primary For Knox County Mayor Re-Election Bid

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs has, as expected, won the Republican primary in his bid to be re-elected as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs, who was running unopposed, won the primary on Tuesday night per Knox News. As of this writing he has 15,415 votes.

Jacobs will face the Democratic nominee, which in early tabulation has Debbie Helsley in the lead, in the August 4th general election for the local offices.