Various News: Kansas City Player Used WWE Title to Calm Child During Shooting, Mini-Documentary On Butterbean

– Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith used a WWE Championship to calm a child in the wake of the Super Bowl celebration shooting, per a new report. Yesterday’s celebration for the Chiefs was marred by a shooting incident that left one dead and another 22 injured, which may have the result of a personal dispute according to CNN.

A story on ESPN notes that Smith, an offensive lineman with the team, had a WWE Championship at the celebration and shared it with a young boy to calm him down and spoke with him about wrestling after they were put on a bus.

Smith told GMA, “I was thinking, what can I do to help him out? I just handed him the belt: ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s going to hurt you, man. We’ve got your back.'”

