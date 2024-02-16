wrestling / News
Various News: Kansas City Player Used WWE Title to Calm Child During Shooting, Mini-Documentary On Butterbean
– Kansas City Chiefs player Trey Smith used a WWE Championship to calm a child in the wake of the Super Bowl celebration shooting, per a new report. Yesterday’s celebration for the Chiefs was marred by a shooting incident that left one dead and another 22 injured, which may have the result of a personal dispute according to CNN.
A story on ESPN notes that Smith, an offensive lineman with the team, had a WWE Championship at the celebration and shared it with a young boy to calm him down and spoke with him about wrestling after they were put on a bus.
Smith told GMA, “I was thinking, what can I do to help him out? I just handed him the belt: ‘Hey buddy, you’re the champion. No one’s going to hurt you, man. We’ve got your back.'”
– The DDP Yoga YouTube account has a video looking at Butterbean’s comeback to have one more fight. The video is described as follows:
Watch Butterbean’s incredible journey from the start of his career, to his rise to superstardom… to his fall from grace.
Now he’s fighting one more time to prove to the world what is possible!
