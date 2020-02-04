Karen Q Says She’s Undergoing Another Surgery

Karen Q is set to undergo another surgery, per an update on her Twitter account. The NXT star posted to her account to give a 27-week update from the surgery she had to have to fix the broken leg she suffered over the summer. In the post she noted that she was set to get the new surgery done tomorrow and looked at it as “an opportunity to heal properly, mentally and physically, so that I will be unstoppable in the ring.”

Q suffered the broken leg at an NXT house show in July.