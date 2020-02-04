wrestling / News
Karen Q Says She’s Undergoing Another Surgery
Karen Q is set to undergo another surgery, per an update on her Twitter account. The NXT star posted to her account to give a 27-week update from the surgery she had to have to fix the broken leg she suffered over the summer. In the post she noted that she was set to get the new surgery done tomorrow and looked at it as “an opportunity to heal properly, mentally and physically, so that I will be unstoppable in the ring.”
Q suffered the broken leg at an NXT house show in July.
Today will be 27 weeks post surgery. Tomorrow, I’ll be going under the knife again. Some may see this as a setback, but I see it as an opportunity to heal properly, mentally and physically, so that I will be unstoppable in the ring.
I’m a bit scared, but Mochi’s got my back. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/jt9MCpU7jJ
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) February 4, 2020
