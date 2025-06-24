– As previously noted, WWE announced that Karrion Kross will face his rival Sami Zayn this weekend at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The match was made official following their interaction on last night’s Raw. In a message on social media, Karrion Kross credited his fans for helping to make the matchup happen.

Karrion Kross wrote, “All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen. Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it •positive• and they will always listen. In closing: I told you, I’m very big on loyalty. When you show up for me, I’ll show out for you.”

This will be the first time Kross competes in a WWE premium live event since last year’s WrestleMania 40, where he took part in a Street Fight with The Final Testament against The Pride’s Angelo Dawkins, Bobby Lashley, and Montez Ford in a losing effort. Kross was recently in action earlier this month on WWE Main Event, beating the likes of Akira Tozawa and Cruz del Toro.

Kross vs. Zayn is scheduled for Saturday, June 28 at WWE Night of Champions 2025. The premium live event will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.