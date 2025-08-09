Karrion Kross Is Flattered by Recent Praise From Paul Heyman

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Karrion Kross discussed his book release and receiving praise from The Oracle, Paul Heyman, during an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karrion Kross on being praised by Paul Heyman: “Oh yeah, I was very, very, very flattered. Super flattered (by what Paul Heyman said about me). Definitely. I was at a loss of words when I saw that. You have lots of conversations privately with people in the company, that you might not have publicly, and people passing out compliments and stuff like that about each other is a rare thing and to get one from Paul publicly, he’s always been very good to me for many, many years and I’ve always been a fan of his, long before WWE.”

On how he was fan of ECW as a kid: “I was a kid once upon a time, you know, watching ECW and all of the behind-the-scenes stuff and understanding that he had a particular vision before ECW started and what wrestling was and people challenging him on that and him being able to prove people right over time. He’s got a really, really cool story. Just the idea of him talking about me, the little kid in me is like, what? How is this real? What universe is this?”

Karrion Kross is coming off of a loss to Sami Zayn last weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1. It’s rumored that his WWE contract is expiring this month, but Kross recently stated that isn’t true.