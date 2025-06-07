Karrion Kross To Narrate Audiobook Of His Memoir

Karrion Kross says that he will narrate the audiobook of his memoir. As previously reported, Kross’ Life Is Fighting is set to release on August 5th. Kross posted to his Twitter account on Friday to note that he will be narrating the audiobook version, writing:

“To finally answer your questions…

Yes, I signed a deal with Audible

And my book will be narrated by me- as you requested.

Thank you to all who continue to encourage & support me to keep pushing forward or try new things.

This was very fun

#BTS #LifeIsFighting

Audiobook coming soon,

Keep you posted!”