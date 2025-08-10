Karrion Kross & Scarlett Now on WWE Alumni Section

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are now listed as alumni on WWE’s website. As noted, Kross and Scarlett’s contracts were set to expire on Sunday and they had not signed new deals as of Friday. The two appear to be gone from WWE, at least as far as WWE.com which lists the two as alumni.

In addition, Bodyslam.net’s Cory has reports that the couple’s entrance theme is no longer on Spotfiy and Apple Music. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed Sunday morning that the two are no longer under contract.

Kross and and Scarlett have yet to comment publicly.