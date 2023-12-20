Katana Chance & Kayden Carter On Their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Win, Journey As a Team

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter weighed in on their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship win on this week’s episode of The Bump. The new champions, who won the titles on this week’s Raw, talked about their win and more on Wednesday’s episode. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Carter on the most memorable moment of their win: “I guess for me, it’s just knowing that everything and how long we’ve been together, and really wanting, like a dream for us. If we find this video from way back when, it’s years and years ago, it was a YouTube video that we did at the PC. It was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ We’re like, ‘We want to be the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.’ It was just like, we want to be a tag team together, and all this other stuff. That night solidified everything we’ve ever dreamed of, and it finally turned into reality for us. That for me, the win itself, with her, was everything, for the last four or five years that we’ve been talking about together. So that’s great.”

Chance on the win: “It’s been such a long journey for her together as a tag team, all the goals we wanted to achieve, and we’ve done a lot so far, but this is by far was the biggest night of our lives. For me, the moment of the three count and then hearing the place erupt, you just can’t describe it. I’m feeling all weird inside thinking about it. It’s the best feeling in the world. On top of that, going backstage and seeing how your peers are happy for you, that means the world to us, the people that are like, ‘Congratulations, you’ve earned this, you’ve worked so hard.’ It’s like man, people see the journey. You don’t always know that, but they do.”

Carter on their road to the titles: “It’s amazing. We’ve been through our ups and downs. Words can’t describe it, but being able to, that one, two, three, I blacked out. It didn’t feel real. I was like, is this real? Is this a dream? I think for me, it’s just super [inaudible]. No one can understand all the stuff that we’ve been through, especially if one of us is like, ‘I don’t think we’re gonna make it,’ and she’s like, ‘No, we are.’ Then she’s like, ‘We are gonna make it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ It’s just back and forth with that banter. No one can really ever understand what we’ve been through together, so that’s why it’s so special to me.”