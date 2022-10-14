Katsuya Kitamura Passes Away At 36

Tokyo Sports reports that former NJPW wrestler Katsuya Kitamura passed away earlier this week at the age of 36. Kitamura felt sick on October 12 and called for an ambulance, but deteriorated quickly after that.

Kitamura won three All Japan Championships in a row in the Greco-Roman 96 kg class for wrestling. He debuted in NJPW in 2017 and won the ‘Young Lion Cup’. He suffered a concussion in March 2018 and then left his wrestling team on January 31, 2019 due to injury that happened during practice.

He went on to take part in bodybuilding competitions and competed in MMA for RIZIN. He also had a Youtube channel called “Bulk Academy Katsuya Kitamura”.

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.