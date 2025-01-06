Katsuyori Shibata Hopes Hiroshi Tanahashi Faces Shinsuke Nakamura During Retirement Tour

Hiroshi Tanahashi has started his retirment tour, and Katsuyori Shibata hopes he gets the chance to face Shinsuke Nakamura before he hangs it up. Tanahashi began his final run as an in-ring performer by facing Shibata at Wrestle Dynasty, and Shibata spoke about Tanahashi’s upcoming retirement after the match with Tokyo Sports. You can see highlights below:

On Tanahashi’s retirement tour: “I’m sad, [but] I hope you will cherish the remaining year of Hiroshi Tanahashi, the wrestler. I would also like to continue today’s [match] at AEW.”

On the notion of Tanahashi potentially facing Shinsuke Nakamura before he retires: “It would be indispensable. [He] should work with [Nakamura]. too. There are various things depending on the company. But it’s true that I entered the ring today for five minutes, even if it was in the form of an exhibition. I think I can move if I move. You have to make your own way. If you are in danger, there is no path. I think you should go without hesitation. If there is even one such moment [when the New Three Musketeers reunite], if there is, I would love it. I think there are things Tanahashi can do with his power. I know Nakamura might not like it.”