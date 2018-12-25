Kavita Devi Says She Feels Pressure Being WWE’s First Indian Woman Wrestler

– Kavita Devi spoke with the Hindustan Times for a new interview talking about signing with WWE and more. Highlights are below:

On signign with WWE: “I feel fortunate that I became the first Indian woman to join WWE. But, there is also a bit of pressure because I need to pave the way for other Indian women. I want to help them in every way possible and I hope that I will be able to become a role model for all the young girls in this country.”

On WWE’s push into the Indian market: “During my time, I had to go to Dubai and it was the only girl from India. Now, the popularity has grown and with the tryouts in Mumbai, women can come in large numbers to compete.”

On her future goals: “I do not know whether I will win a title in a month or even a year. But, my main motive is to train hard and to improve my work. That is the part that I control and that is what I will continue to do.”