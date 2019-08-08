Kay Lee Ray Hopes Intergender Wrestling Happens In WWE Sooner Rather Than Later

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Kay Lee Ray said that she hopes that intergender wrestling happens in the WWE sooner rather than later. Here are highlights:

On facing Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff: “I think the fans should expect something spectacular. We’ve had the experience of wrestling each other before, and now we’ve got this stage, I can only say that I am going to go for it and I’m going to give everything that I’ve got because I want to walk out Women’s Champion that night.”

On Becky Lynch: “I would love to just get in the ring with her and see what I can do. We’ve never crossed paths before, she’d gone from the scene before I was introduced to it, and she does have a massive target on her back obviously. She’s at the top of the company right now so everybody’s probably saying her name, but it would definitely have to be Becky Lynch.”

On intergender wrestling in WWE: “As a few people already know I’ve tried my hand at a few intergender matches over the past few years, so I think progressing to something like that would be fantastic. I do hope it happens sooner than later and of course the girls are taking stuff just as good as they give so hopefully that happens soon.”