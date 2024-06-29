Kayla Braxton Bids WWE Farewell Following Smackdown

Kayla Braxton finished up her last day in WWE on Friday, and she took to social media after Smackdown to comment on her exit. As noted, Braxton announced earlier this week that she was leaving WWE after tonight’s Smackdown and she posted to her Twitter account after the show.

Braxton wrote:

“I love my WWE family. Thank you guys so much. I’m overwhelmed. I will miss you all but we will see each other again.”