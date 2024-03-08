Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Deal Reportedly Worth $4.5 Million A Year

A new report says that Kazuchika Okada’s AEW deal is for a massive number. Okada made his debut as an AEW roster member on this week’s show and was confirmed as having signed with the company. According to a new report from Tokyo Sports, Okada’s deal is for three years and worth an estimated 2 billion yen a year.

If the report is accurate, than based on current exchange rates Okada’s deal would be worth $13.523 million over the three-year period, or $4.507 million per year. The Tokyo Sports report notes that their word of the deal amounts comes from sources close to Okada and “significantly overturns conventional wisdom in the Japanese professional wrestling world.”

AEW has not confirmed these figures and are unlikely to do so, as they do not comment on contract terms as a rule.