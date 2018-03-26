Kazuchika Okada Says The Rock Is His Dream Match

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Kazuchika Okada said that his dream match in wrestling is against The Rock. He also spoke about where he thinks his name belongs on lists of all-time greats like Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa and Ric Flair. Other topics included his lack of excitement for the reunion of Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, getting into MMA and more.

He later teased the match again on Twitter: