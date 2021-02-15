Keiji Mutoh Signs Two-Year Contract With Pro Wrestling NOAH, Jun Akiyama Signs One-Year Deal With DDT

Fightful reports that Keiji Mutoh, the current GHC Heavyweight Champion, has signed a new two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH. This means he will remain in the company until he is sixty. Mutoh, also known as the Great Muta, beat Go Shiozaki at NOAH Destination 2021: Back to Budokan, becoming the third man in history to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship (NJPW), Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship (AJPW), and GHC Heavyweight Championship (NOAH). His next title defense will be against Kaito Kiyomiya at Great Voyage in Fukuoka on March 14.

In an interesting note, Mutoh mentioned during the annoouncement that he could defend his title in Impact in the future.

The signing was announced during a joint press conference with DDT this morning, where it was also revealed Jun Akiyama signed a one-year deal with DDT. He will work there full time and had a match last night at Kawasaki Strong 2021, defeating Tetsuya Endo.

CyberAgent owns both DDT and NOAH.