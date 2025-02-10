AEW News: Keith Lee Backstage at Dynamite, Dynamite Taping Tomorrow, Note on Thursday’s ROH Episode

– PWinsider reports that Keith Lee was backstage at last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Athens, GA. Lee has been out of action since 2023, and was pulled from that year’s Worlds End due to injury. There’s no word on when he might return, but noted back in October that he wasn’t done yet.

– AEW will tape Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on Tuesday. It happens at the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX.

– Thursday’s episode of ROH TV will be matches taped at the Chris Jericho Cruise.