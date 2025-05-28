– AEW wrestler and former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been out of action for a while, last wrestling in December 2023, beating Brian Cage on AEW Collision. In response to a fan message on social media, the AEW star noted that he’s “confident” that his time will come for an in-ring return eventually.

Keith Lee wrote, “You have my appreciation. I am quite well! Only time will tell when or where, but I am confident that time will come. Have patience my friend. Lead with Love. Be well.” You can view that exchange below: