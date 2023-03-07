Keith Lee Shares Basis For His New Look, Says He Likes “Being Different”

Keith Lee’s return to AEW in mid-February was punctuated by a new in-ring appearance for the wrestler, eschewing the hair dye that previously covered his premature gray and accentuating his costume with a cape. Lee spoke with Grapsody recently regarding the change to his classic appearance and where the inspiration for the altered portrayal started (per Wrestling Inc). You can read some highlights from Lee and watch the complete podcast episode below.

On the personal motivation to change his look: “This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left. The Keith Lee that left was not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that. I think in my previous interview, the exact terminology I used was a giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that tell you what you need to look like. … I saw my first gray hair at 16, which means they were coming in long before that. I want people to be comfortable with who they are. Now, don’t get me wrong, I want people to be the best versions of themselves, but not at the expense of their natural looks.”

On how he pulled ideas from Tekken‘s Leroy Smith character: “He is actually the #1 inspiration behind that top. And that will actually be a style that I use going forward because it’s very fitting of who I am as a human being in terms of being not average when it comes to the brain and intellect and even having a spiritual approach to things. Not necessarily a religion, but when I say ‘spiritual,’ I mean consciousness and things of that sort.”

On his view of those who might disapprove of the changes: “Close-minded only ever see religion in that book. Open-minded people are curious. The people that dabble in the things I dabble in are like your friend [who spotted the Leroy inspiration]. And yeah, I have a picture in my phone, I literally sent the photo to my gear maker and was like, ‘Can I do something similar to this? Take out the dragon, because we already have a Bryan Danielson.’ This look, this visual appearance, is something I want to have when I’m doing promos, when I’m backstage, whatever it may be, that’s how I’m going to stand out because no one else does it. And I’m different. And I like being different. If that creates an uproar in the people and all that? Then so be it.”