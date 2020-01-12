Keith Lee and NXT Superstars Parody Recent Tessa Blanchard Controversy

– As previously reported, a number of women’s wrestlers have come forward with allegations of bullying and harassment by Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard. The allegations against her include that she slapped Black Rose and called her a racial slur. Later on, NXT Superstars Keith Lee, Dio Maddin, and Dominik Dijakovic spoofed the situation with a joking set of tweets.

Keith Lee started it by parodying Tessa Blanchard’s initial tweet saying that women should support each other. He wrote, “Hey. Men out here supporting each other. I see you…and I like what I see. Keep it up. We will make cool things happen. #ChangeTheGame.”

Dijakovic later responded on Twitter, “Remember when you gave me a hug and called me your friend in Full Sail? Was that you ‘supporting men’? The LOVE of this tweet.” Dio Maddin also responded to Lee. He tweeted out, “Like that one time you supported me by calling out my Pokémon team in front of everyone on Twitter? I just called chief and this ain’t it pal.”

Tony Nese also chimed in. You can check out those tweets and exchanges below.

Hey. Men out here supporting each other. I see you…and I like what I see. Keep it up. We will make cool things happen. #ChangeTheGame — Positive Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 12, 2020

Like that one time you supported me by calling out my Pokémon team in front of everyone on Twitter? I just called chief and this ain’t it pal. — The Perfect 2 Dio Maddin (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) January 12, 2020

When I discovered your team was better than mine? Yes sir, I sure do remember lol. — Positive Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 12, 2020

Trainers holding down trainers. We hate to see it. — The Perfect 2 Dio Maddin (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) January 12, 2020

Remember when I jumped in your arms to give you a big hug and instead you threw me into the wall. #Hypocrite pic.twitter.com/kKtICPd6NW — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) January 12, 2020