Keith Lee On The Rumors Of His Backstage Attitude Problems In WWE

In an interview with the New York Post, Keith Lee spoke about the rumors that he had an attitude problem backstage in WWE and was difficult to deal with. He said that there was no truth to the rumor. Here are highlights:

On the rumors of his attitude problem in WWE: “At the end of the day, man, I’m very much like these old school guys like I really don’t pay attention to the internet like that, and half the time I don’t really pay attention to the apps. Like I may post a thing and someone who helps me with my account may post a thing that’s trying to be positive for other people or promote what I do here in AEW, especially now. I feel like this. If there’s no truth to it then why should I give it any credence? This is going to sound arrogant and I don’t really care. At the end of the day it is beneath me and I treat it as such.”

On how he looks back at his time in WWE: “Gratitude. There’s not a lot of people that make it there, man, and a lot of people that want to. I am one of the few that did. It has afforded me abilities to do things that many cannot. There’s a lot of things that maybe wouldn’t have happened had I never ventured there. There’s a lot to be thankful for.”

On the way he has been presented in AEW: “Yeah, it felt like, not even just for me but for wrestling in general, it felt like a void had been filled. There are a lot of disingenuous things that sometimes have to happen in this industry and are asked of us but I think that the difference in what I was doing (in WWE) versus what people know me for was a little too vast. And for a difference that big I think it has to be a gradual shift and so the things that felt abnormal felt normal again on that night and it’s like a lot of wrongs were rewritten. Now there’s a chance to move forward in a different way. It was almost like a breath of fresh air or a sigh of relief.”

On the vibe backstage in AEW: “I don’t think anyone knows the true circumstances of what happens behind the scenes, but in the grand scheme of things I know a lot of people there. I’ve always heard that the locker room itself is a laid-back place to be. My experience thus far, it definitely is. It’s something that I’m enjoying and just trying to make the most of. We’ll see how it goes. I still have a lot of integrating to do. “