wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Promises Change This Year, WWE Backstage Highlights, Nikki Bella Vlogs About Engagement
– In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee spoke about making changes in 2020, including regrowing his facial hair.
He wrote: “I’m not a resolution person. A pattern of failure is associated with that. I fail enough on my own lol.
2020 shall be about change. Change this industry. Growth and progress, personally and professionally. Hair being my face again lol….
Here’s to The Grind. #ForwardMarch”
I'm not a resolution person. A pattern of failure is associated with that. I fail enough on my own lol.
2020 shall be about change. Change this industry. Growth and progress, personally and professionally. Hair being my face again lol….
Here's to The Grind. #ForwardMarch pic.twitter.com/SiFMeangPO
— Vivid Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 8, 2020
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:
– Nikki Bella has posted a new vlog to her Youtube channel, talking about her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match
- More Details on Raw Security Tackling Wedding Officiant Actor Rick Malone Last Night, Malone Releases Account of Incident
- Rhyno On WWE Wanting to Originally Name Him Mary, Edge Getting Involved With His Name
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Can’t Get Excited About WWE Product, Calls WWE ‘Sanitized & Filtered’, What In AEW Excites Him