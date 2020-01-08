WWE News: Keith Lee Promises Change This Year, WWE Backstage Highlights, Nikki Bella Vlogs About Engagement

– In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee spoke about making changes in 2020, including regrowing his facial hair.

He wrote: “I’m not a resolution person. A pattern of failure is associated with that. I fail enough on my own lol.

2020 shall be about change. Change this industry. Growth and progress, personally and professionally. Hair being my face again lol….

Here’s to The Grind. #ForwardMarch”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:

– Nikki Bella has posted a new vlog to her Youtube channel, talking about her engagement to Artem Chigvintsev.