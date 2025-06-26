Keith Lee Says A Return to the Ring Isn’t Up To Him, Says He Feels Fine

Keith Lee hasn’t wrestled a match since December 23, 2023 on an episode of AEW Collision. He has been absent for some time after being pulled from Worlds End due to being unable to compete. However, he once again noted on social media that he’s healthy and says a return to the ring is not up to him.

He wrote: “Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well.”

When a fan suggested campaigning to AEW to get him back on TV, Lee replied: “I’ve been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.”

