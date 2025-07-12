Keith Lee Says He Will Not Be at Tonight’s AEW All In Texas

– Don’t expect to see former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee at today’s All In Texas event. He noted he’ll be absent from today’s event in response to a fan on social media.

A fan on social media noted that her son is hoping for Lee’s return at tonight’s event. Lee wrote in response, “Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude.”

Lee has been out of action since December 2023. It’s unknown when Keith Lee will be making his AEW TV return. Tonight’s AEW All In Texas is being held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.