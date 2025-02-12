wrestling / News

Keith Lee Says He Wasn’t At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite, Was At Collision

February 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee Raw Talk, WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

Keith Lee has shot down reports that he was at last week’s AEW Dynamite in Georgia but says he was at Collision. Lee posted to Twitter to respond to a report that he was at last week’s Dynamite taping, saying he was at Collision in Houston last weekend and was at an episode of Dynamite in Austin.

He wrote:

“For the record…. this isn’t true.

I was at Collision in Houston. But I was at the Dynamite in Austin briefly.

I do live in Texas after all.

Good day.”

Lee hasn’t been on AEW TV since December of 2023.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Keith Lee, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading