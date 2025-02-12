Keith Lee Says He Wasn’t At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite, Was At Collision

Keith Lee has shot down reports that he was at last week’s AEW Dynamite in Georgia but says he was at Collision. Lee posted to Twitter to respond to a report that he was at last week’s Dynamite taping, saying he was at Collision in Houston last weekend and was at an episode of Dynamite in Austin.

He wrote:

“For the record…. this isn’t true. I was at Collision in Houston. But I was at the Dynamite in Austin briefly. I do live in Texas after all. Good day.”

Lee hasn’t been on AEW TV since December of 2023.