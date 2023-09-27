Kelani Jordan Challenges Blair Davenport To a Match At NXT No Mercy

Kelani Jordan wants a shot at Blair Davenport at NXT No Mercy this coming weekend. Jordan appeared in a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive and was asked about the NXT Breakout Tournament, which she’ll be part of. Jordan talked about it’s the most important tournament of her life and said that she wanted to use the anger she’s feeling against Davenport after the latter attacked Gigi Dolin on tonight’s NXT.

“I’m a week away from the start of the most important tournament of my life,” Jordan said (per Fightful). “But for some reason, I feel like my whole world has turned upside down. I’m upset. I’m angry. But I’m gonna use that anger to fuel me. Hey Blair, I saw what you did to Gigi tonight. She may not be cleared, but I am. So how about I use my anger against you this Saturday in Bakersfield?”

WWE has yet to confirm the match for Saturday’s PPV.