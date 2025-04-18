Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae Hosting Smackdown Watch Party In Las Vegas

Kelly Kelly and Summer Rae are hosting a Smackdown watch party at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar tonight. The venue issued a press release announcing several events taking place over WrestleMania weekend, including Friday night’s watch party and a “secret speakeasy” featuring Nikki Garcia’s Birdiebee apparel brand and more.

You can see the full announcement below:

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING SPECTACLE TO TAKE OVER FLANKER KITCHEN + SPORTS BAR, APRIL 18 – 21

As the world’s most anticipated professional wrestling spectacle takes over Las Vegas, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, located at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and just steps away from Allegiant Stadium, is set to be the go-to hub for wrestling fans. Throughout the weekend, Friday, April 18 through Monday, April 21, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will roll out a line up of fan experiences and excitement beyond the ring. Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be made at www.flankerlv.com.

The festivities kick off on Friday, April 18 with a watch party hosted by The Divas, Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) and Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) offering fans the last chance to see the wrestling superstars in action before the main events on April 19 and 20. All table reservations for Friday, April 18 will include a meet and greet, as well as autographs and photos with The Divas and guaranteed seating with 360-degree views of state-of-the-art screens. The Divas will even join lucky VIP fans during the watch party. The one-of-a-kind, exclusive experience is available for purchase at www.flankerlv.com. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Before the main event, fans can fuel up with brunch on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. Flanker’s standout brunch includes decadent Dubai Chocolate Pancakes with pistachio cream, crispy kadayif, fresh strawberries and topped with warm chocolate sauce and roasted pistachios; an Açaí Bowl with sliced banana, fresh berries, grandola, coconut, cocoa nibs and agave; and a Truffle Omelette with Parisian ham, Swiss cheese, truffle and arugula. The lively atmosphere will be complemented by sips of Bonita Bonita from the legendary Nikki and Brie Garcia, the vibrant Napa Valley wine will be available April 18 – 21. Red and white options will be available by the glass ($12) and by the bottle ($45).

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium? Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will be hosting nightly watch parties on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. The excitement continues on Monday, April 21 at 4 p.m. with FlankerMania Raw to close out the action-packed weekend as fans catch every thrilling moment on Flanker’s state-of-the-art screens.

Wrestling fans will be able to visit a secret speakeasy featuring Nikki Garcia’s Birdiebee apparel brand at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. The Speakeasy will feature interactive activations, photo ops and an exclusive Birdiebee pop-up shop showcasing a preview of the new collection. The Birdiebee pop-up shop marks the highly anticipated return of the brand, founded by Garcia, which will launch online May 1 at Birdiebee.com. Birdiebee is a casual-wear collection that combines elevated essentials with powerful prints that promote empowerment, self-love and spirit.

Fans can visit The Speakeasy and shop at The Birdiebee pop-up shop daily on Friday, April 18 from 4 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. The Speakeasy featuring The Birdiebee Pop-Up Shop is exclusively located inside the venue.

“Authentically, what I always dreamed it would be… A creative expression, designed to inspire connection and community… A reminder to fearlessly stand for something… To stay strong and love everything that you are. This is my vibe, my vision, my Birdiebee.” — Nikki Garcia.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.flankerlv.com and follow Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar on Instagram.