Ken Resnick On Who Could Have Carried WWE in 1984 Without Hulk Hogan, Guaranteed Contracts Hurting The Business

Ken Resnick discussed who could have carried the then-WWF in 1984 if Hulk Hogan hand’t jumped ship and more on VOC Nation’s latest Wrestling with History. You can check highlights and the full audio from the episode as sent to us from VOC Nation below:

On guaranteed contracts hurting the business: “In the old days guys used to sell because it made the matches better which made the houses better, which made everyone’s payoff better. Now guys are generally working on guaranteed contracts – right now there are no houses it’s all television – but with the guaranteed contracts (the talent is) a little more concerned about their own image than the match.”

On lack of car travel hurting chemistry: “In the old days with the small towns guys would spend hours and hours together in cars going from town to town. It’s like anything; when you’re with someone, not only at the arena but in cars, at hotels, you develop a rapport and relationships are established. And subconsciously you want to make sure your friend looks as good as you do in the match. I think the combination of (both guaranteed contracts and car travel) being lost has resulted in a lack of selling.”

On today’s booking versus the 80s: “It’s almost like the same philosophy as Cirque du Soleil where you want to keep the audience entertained every second. (The fans) don’t really need to think about what they just saw they just enjoy (it) and (wait for) the next high spot. That philosophy has almost taken over wrestling where (now) you never see someone just wearing down their opponent with a hold because today that would be considered absolutely boring. It’s gotta be one entertainment moment after another after another… There’s got to be a way to mold the two of them together…there’s got to be a way to bring back the psychology of a match, and within that body of high spots and entertainment (to) get the fans themselves more invested not only in the talent but in the ongoing match itself. That’s what’s (been lost that is) sad to me.”

On mega stars not being built anymore: “Every angle back then…it was almost like there were more stars than not. It was done through some squash matches on TV, but the booking was to build these stars that people wanted to buy a ticket and come see…They built huge stars, and now today it’s more the 50/50 booking along with a default position (built around the brand in general)… You’re not really building any mega stars. Today it’s more of coming to see – prior to the pandemic – the brand as opposed to coming to see the stars.”

On whether Andre the Giant could have carried WWE nationally: “Andre could have been the face of the company if they used him sparingly. (But) if you’re trying to undo all these unwritten rules of never treading on another territory and take this company national and generate the kind of TV ratings and revenue you want, you can’t use a face of the company sparingly. To me that would have eliminated Andre. He was a huge attraction and certainly people would have come to see him, but would they have come to see him a second time?… Andre was a hugely important piece, but I don’t think he could have been the man nationally.”

On what attributes someone would have needed to play the role Hogan did: “This takeover was happening prior to PPV. You needed someone on their interviews who could sell tickets (and) get someone to come to the event. Then you needed someone whose charisma would reinforce to people that they’re glad they came to see him. And you needed someone who was still good enough in the ring during the match itself to produce a great match and product. You really needed all three facets. ”

On Sgt Slaugter: “I do think Sarge could have. His GI Joe gung ho interviews would have talked people into coming to the match. He had the charisma coming to the ring. He wasn’t a real high flyer but neither was Hulk… To this day Sgt Slaughter is the only real life character that actually was included in the GI Joe toys (and) the GI Joe movie… Kids would have been bugging their parents to take them to see Sgt Slaughter who they saw in the comic books, whose toys they were playing with, and who they saw in the movie. I would say Sarge could have certainly carried it, not to the degree of Hulk.”

On Ric Flair: “If Hulk had not gone, I’m almost certain Vince would have gone after Ric Flair. He had the interviews, he had the charisma, the robes when he came out, (and) what he was able to do in the ring. If it had not been Hulk, I think Ric Flair could have done it. Obviously he would have been a face, he would have been great.”