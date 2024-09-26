wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock Recalls Breaking Vader’s Nose In Early WWE Match
Ken Shamrock broke Vader’s nose in one of his early WWE matches, and he recently looked back at the matter. Shamrock faced Vader at WWE In Your House 15: A Cold Day in Hell and caught his opponent with a knee that resulted in Vader’s nose being broken. Shamrock reflected on the match in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On breaking Vader’s nose: “I’m a fighter, and I just tried to go in and do what I thought was normal. So, normally, I’m used to just sparring, right? You spar, but you don’t hurt guys, and that’s kind of what I did with Vader,” Shamrock said. “I guess I ended up breaking his nose, didn’t know it.”
On Vader giving him a receipt for it: “I find out later on that he gave me a receipt when he hit me hard, I went down real hard. That’s like the chair shot, where people look at it and go, ‘Oh, Vader really nailed him, he must have p*ssed Vader off.’ I’m thinking to myself, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ And then I watched him and I was like, ‘That’s awesome.'”
On Bret Hart’s reaction backstage: “When I walked back into the locker room, I remember Bret Hart was the first one I looked at. He went, ‘Dude, that was good.’ I’m thinking to myself it just didn’t feel right. I’ve been fighting all this time and I wouldn’t do this, and just didn’t feel right.”
On Vader praising him: “Vader came up to me and says, ‘Bro, good job, man. Good job.’ He said, ‘I think you broke my nose.’ And I was like, ‘Huh?’ He goes, ‘When you threw the knee.’ I was like, ‘Oh, sorry.’ He goes, ‘Bro, don’t worry about it, man, it was a good match.’ I was like when I did it, I didn’t feel that good about it. But then when I watched, I was like, ‘Damn, that was good, that wasn’t bad,’ and that was my actual very first one, really going and working with someone like that.”
