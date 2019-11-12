Ken Shamrock Says He Feels Good Wrestling at 55, on Looking Forward to the Future in Impact

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed UFC Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling talent Ken Shamrock for the WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Ken Shamrock on how he feels physically in the ring at 55 years old: “I feel good, man. I took a year off a year back or so and let my body heal up which I hadn’t done in 20 years. I came back into wrestling feeling really good. I did some stuff in Australia and now I’m here in Impact. I feel like a million bucks so I’m ready to roll.”

Shamrock on staying fit at his age: “It’s commitment. It’s being able to manage your time, getting rest, eating properly and staying in the gym. The biggest thing I learned is letting my body rest and giving myself plenty of time to recover at my age. Not working out every single day but maybe every two or three days and then letting my body rest. That has been the biggest change in the success I’ve had in being able to manage the time that I have and the time to recover.”

Shamrock on returning to wrestling: “I made an announcement I was coming back and putting the wrestling world on notice. I got some chatter from Impact and was doing some small talk with Brian Cage and then Moose jumped in and started saying some stuff. The next thing I know I’m in the ring wrestling him. So, I had a great match with him and felt good. So, I’m really looking forward to the future. I have a goal that I set for myself and it’s gonna be a long journey with some ups and downs. But when it’s all said and done, I’m gonna achieve my goal.”

Shamrock on the message he wanted to send with his match with Moose at Bound for Glory: “I wanted people to realize that this is not a normal wrestler who is coming back just to feel good. I wanted people to know that it’s not just talk. You hear it so much with people coming back and they’re not at a place they were at when they were young. Then people get let down because they wanna see this person they were used to seeing and they don’t get to see that. I want people to know that when I say that I feel good and that I’m ready to rock and roll then that’s exactly what they’re gonna get.”