Ken Shamrock on His Future With Impact Wrestling, Being Persona Non Grata in WWE, More

– Ken Shamrock spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview discussing his arrival in Impact Wrestling, his relationship with WWE and more. You can see video and highlights from Chris below:

On his future with Impact Wrestling: “Right now the one thing in front of me is obviously Moose and being able to take care of business with that. Then I think after we do that, we’ll take a look and see whether or not there’s more for us to do here at Impact. I like what I see so far. The way I’ve been treated has been awesome. So yea I’m definitely interested at maybe looking at something a little bit deeper. We have to see where everything kind of lands after these two shows.”

On his relationship with WWE: “I don’t know if there is a relationship. I know I was there and I know that I was able to be part of something special. I just don’t know if there was ever a relationship because even after I left, it almost felt like I was the black sheep. Once I left [I was] never mentioned again. No credit given, no highlights or anything shown. Nobody speaks of it. I don’t know, it’s just weird, it’s just gone.”

On being persona non grata with WWE: “Even when they did this Raw reunion and these other reunions, it’s like why wouldn’t I have been there? I don’t understand that. I don’t know who I pissed off or what kind of bridges were blown up. I thought I did everything on a very professional level.”

On the proposed Ryan Shamrock incest angle: “I know that they wanted to do a storyline where Ryan, who played my sister, wanted me to be in love with her … I’m like ‘that just don’t feel right.’ So in my mind with everything that was going on around that with the Bret Hart thing and all of the other things that they were happening around that, it just felt to me like they were trying to ruin The World’s Most Dangerous Man. They were trying to kill my character, which I’ve heard they’ve done in the past with different people … So I took a stand against that to not let that happen.”

Thoughts on a potential match with Kurt Angle: “That’s a dream match for me, it really is. I respect Kurt. If you know Kurt’s history, that guy was a stud mentally and physically. He was just one of those kind of guys that I could get behind. Having a match with him would really be an honor.”

Thoughts on a potential match with Brock Lesnar: “He’s a beast. He’s a guy that I would enjoy wrestling also because you look at him and you’re just like this dude is a megastar. For me to share the ring with him would be an absolute honor.”

On why he left WWE in 1999: “I think the reason why I left WWF is because there was just a lot of time on the road. I didn’t feel like the time I was putting into the WWF that we were going in the direction that I thought we were gonna go.”

On how long he plans on wrestling: “That’s the thing I don’t think about. I think about now, I think about today, I think about what I’m going to do tonight. I focus on now and I focus on things that I can control.”