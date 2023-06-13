Kenny Omega Fires Back At Disco Inferno Over Criticism of STARDOM Spot

Kenny Omega had a response for Disco Inferno when the latter tried to get him to criticize a joshi spot. Disco tweeted out a spot from STARDOM’s Cinderella Tournament between AZM and Hazuki, in which AZM pulls off a headscissors fujiwara armbar off the apron to the outside. He asked them:

“Thoughts @davemeltzerWON and @KennyOmegamanX?? Are you willing to condemn this as unsafe and potentially deadly?”

After Disco later said he was unfamiliar with AZM and the High Speed Championship that AZM held at the time which led Omega to firing back:

“I knew that years of huffing Big Show’s farts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance?”

Disco has yet to respond to Omega.

