In an interview with Adi Shankar (via Fightful), Kenny Omega spoke about a chance meeting he had with Keanu Reeves and jokingly offering the actor a spot in the Bullet Club. Omega is the current AEW International champion, while Reeves is still not in Bullet Club. He did okay for himself, however.

Kenny Omega on meeting Keanu Reeves: “He finally actually came right up to the table and he goes, ‘Hey, I just saw you guys here, you’re all wearing matching tracksuits. Are you guys part of a sports team or something?’ I was like, ‘No, we just did a tour for a wrestling organization here.’ We did our job, time to go home kind of thing. He goes, ‘That’s really cool. How popular would you say wrestling is over?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s kind of part of the culture, it’s pretty big.’ He’s like, ‘Man, that’s fucking cool, you mind if I sit with you guys and kind of chat about it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course.’”

On telling Keanu Reeves about watching Man of Tai Chi: “I’m just like, ‘Man, you know what, I got to get off my chest. This is really wild because the last thing I did like the last night before taking my bag and going to the airport today, I watched Man of Tai Chi. Fuck man, it was such a good movie, like I really loved it. He was almost like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was like, ‘I loved it.’ He goes, ‘Wow. That’s the first time I’ve heard that. That means so much to me.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, no, I really mean it. That was so fun, your character was great. I don’t know what to tell you.’ He’s like, ‘Thank you so much, let’s take a picture.’ I’m like, ‘Fuck yeah, bring it on it.’ I mean, we joked about it. I got him to put up the too sweet for a shot and I was like, ‘Hey, could we like pretend you’re going to join?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, do whatever you guys want, have fun with it.’ I was like, ‘Nah, come on, what if people actually believe it.’ Who knows, maybe he’s such a nice guy he might have actually done it.”