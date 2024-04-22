Kenny Omega Praises AZM’s Performance On Recent AEW Collision

During a stream on his Twitch account (via Fightful), Kenny Omega praised the performance of AZM on a recent episode of AEW Collision, noting that he’d like to see her appear in AEW more. She wrestled Toni Storm on April 13.

Omega said: “I think she did a fantastic job. Seeing AZM on Collision, it made me think that people are ready to watch some high octane professional wrestling. As good as that match was, we need to see AZM against other people on the roster. If she’s willing to commit to some kind of schedule, that’d be great.”