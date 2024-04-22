wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Praises AZM’s Performance On Recent AEW Collision
April 22, 2024 | Posted by
During a stream on his Twitch account (via Fightful), Kenny Omega praised the performance of AZM on a recent episode of AEW Collision, noting that he’d like to see her appear in AEW more. She wrestled Toni Storm on April 13.
Omega said: “I think she did a fantastic job. Seeing AZM on Collision, it made me think that people are ready to watch some high octane professional wrestling. As good as that match was, we need to see AZM against other people on the roster. If she’s willing to commit to some kind of schedule, that’d be great.”
More Trending Stories
- Swerve Strickland On His World Title Win At AEW Dynasty, Being In Back to Back PPV World Title Matches
- 411 Wrestling Fact or Fiction: Did WrestleMania 40 Have The Right Ending?
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos