Kenny Omega Remembers Meeting Steve Austin, Says He’s ‘Down to Earth’

In an interview with Adi Shankar (via Fightful), Kenny Omega spoke about meeting Steve Austin earlier in his career and exchanging stories with him. He described it as fun and said Austin was ‘down to earth’.

He said: “Yeah, I love Stone Cold but when I was actually able to meet him and hang out with him and stuff, I remember it was such a fun time to meet someone that’s so down to earth.” Omega said in a new interview with Adi Shankar. “Even though he had done so much in his career and I had only kind of just began my journey in Japan, here we were, sitting in a private room signing pieces of merchandise and we’re just shooting the shit like normal people would, exchanging stories. I’m telling stories from Japan, he’s telling stories from what happened here in WWF/E. Talking like two human beings and it was great. The only other thing that was comparable to that was meeting Keanu Reeves.”