– As previously reported, Dream Star Fighting Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa was recently criticized for comments he made, questioning the physical fitness of wrestler Utami Hayashishita. During a recent stream on his Twitch channel, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega was asked about Ogawa’s comments. Omega has previously expressed concerns about Ogawa. Below are some highlights of Omega’s comments (via Fightful):

Kenny Omega on his past comments regarding Ogawa: “Yeah, that’s very odd. The funny this is, is I remember comments I made [on Twitch], and maybe I said too much. People attacked me, instantly, ‘How dare I say anything bad about Rossy. I’m lying. I’m a liar. What would I know? If I know something, maybe I should just say what it is because if I don’t say it, I’m just as guilty.’ It doesn’t work that way. If you think it works that way, you don’t know how life works.”

On how people such as Ogawa show themselves to the world on their own: “Someone like Rossy does a good job of revealing himself to the world on his own. Sooner enough, whether he goes full mask off on his own and will start talking, the writing will be on the wall. I don’t want to be caught up in this. I’m doing my own thing. As soon as I said anything, I didn’t even allude to anything, necessarily, but what happened was his buddy in the industry, Fumi Saito, came to his rescue and had some disparaging remarks towards me. It became this entire thing that I didn’t want it to become.”