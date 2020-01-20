wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Responds to Fan Comparing Him to Adam Cole
– Kenny Omega had a pithy response to a fan who was comparing him on social media to NXT’s Adam Cole. Omega responded to a post by a fan who said that while he was “a huge Kenny Omega fan … Adam Cole is far better in regards to promo work and his overall look. As far as in-ring work both are excellent storytellers.”
As you can see in the below post, Omega took issue with the looks aspect, saying, “I’m jacked to all hell and Adam Cole is dead. Unless you’re like, into that sorta thing….”
The post is a reference to how Cole was killed off on a 2017 episode of Being the Elite by being poisoned. The twist was done to write Cole out after he signed with WWE.
I’m jacked to all hell and Adam Cole is dead. Unless you’re like, into that sorta thing….
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Tessa Blanchard Controversy, Doesn’t Think She’s a Racist
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long