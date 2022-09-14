Kenny Omega Reunites With Kota Ibushi During Visit to Japan

– As previously reported, AEW talent Kenny Omega is currently in Japan. While the AEW EVP and wrestler is said to be on suspension stemming from an alleged brawl that took place following AEW All Out, he’s also reportedly doing promotional work related to AEW Fight Forever while in Japan. Omega also had time to hang out with his friend and former Golden Lovers tag team partner, Kota Ibushi, during the trip.

Kota Ibushi shared some photos via Twitter of the two hanging out together while Kenny Omega is in Japan. You can check out some photos and Ibushi’s tweet below: