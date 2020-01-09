Kenny Omega Says AEW Is Still Developing Face Of Women’s Division

In a Q&A on his Twitter account, Kenny Omega said that AEW is still working on developing the face of their women’s division. Riho is currently the champion and retained her title in two straight weeks of Dynamite. Here are highlights:

Lately, most “criticisms” I read are incredibly ignorant. Depressing the amount of fans that have absolutely no class. That being said, I do try to sift through those to get to the actual constructive criticism — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Still developing the face of the division, but Riho’s proven to be an inspiration to many, Shida is the complete package, and Kris has shown that she has the tools to take the div to another level — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Anyone with enthusiasm that’s can step up and hang with the top guys — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Coolest part is seeing people that you’ve believed in be introduced into a new environment and win over scores of new fans. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

I’d love for it to be but it may not work out every single year — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Coming (hopefully) soon! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

She’s great, I think the match would rock — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

I lived out mostly all of my dreams during the last run I had and now a big part of my current dream is seeing a new generation thrive — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

He tends to need months of practice before attempting to challenge my natural ability, so I’m just hanging out on stand by — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

I think we’ve shown that we can be, But I also believe we need to show it more often and more emphatically. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

I’d love for that — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

It would take one phone call — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Takagi — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Hopefully soon — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

My goal was unity but strangely my toughest adversary hasn’t been office big wigs or fellow performers, it’s fans that prefer hostility in the world and want to both love and hate something equally. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

We’ve been working together for years and have a great natural chemistry. My other partner is unfortunately busy with another promotion 😅 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020