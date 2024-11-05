Kenny Omega Says Getting Diverticulitis Was a ‘Blessing In Disguise’ In a Way

Kenny Omega recently weighed in on how getting sick with diverticulitis was, in a way, a “blessing in disguise.” Omega was hospitalized back in December after being diagnosed with the condition, and he spoke about how the time off has allowed him to get back to himself in his interview with NJPW:

On his battle with Okada: “I looked at that man as a monster, and I can’t lie, I was scared; I can’t face this guy as current Kenny Omega. So maybe by the Young Bucks putting me out and allowing me to step back and refocus on bringing myself back as the wrestler that I know that I can be — taking the mental burden away of being an EVP just for a little bit to focus on what is it that I have to do to get back to that level — I feel like uh the the ghosts of my past and the skeletons of in my closet have all followed me back to this state.”

On using his time away to get back to himself: “Although getting sick in the way that I did set me back almost a year now, it’s almost a blessing in disguise, because it really allows you to assess things in a different way. And it allows you to prioritize the things you should be prioritizing. And I feel that when I do come back, I can come back with a clear head space and possibly be a top flight performer again.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit NJPW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.